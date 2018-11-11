Preventing Shootings In Schools

During the morning session, around 50 officers and 20 teachers were held a classroom session followed by real-life simulations of how to handle active shooters.

The participants will go through four different simulations to help them prepare for what it would be like if there were a real situation in the school.

Officers like Sgt. Lance Robbins are trying to help teachers understand what to do in an emergency situation.

"We're going to try to educate everybody, teachers and administrators to think outside the box just a little bit," said Robbins, a member of Boone County's Swat Team. "And that is if the violence is at your door and you have a window to get out of, then get out the window."

"If the violence is bypassing you because they don't know you're there because you're huddling and being quiet, then huddle and be quiet."

Officers say the training is also applicable in other public areas where a similar situation could take place.