Preview: Missouri at Georgia WBB

Missouri women's basketball coach Robin Pingeton

ATHENS - The Missouri women's basketball team travels to Athens Thursday night, trying to bounce back against the Georgia Bulldogs after a heartbreaking loss at home against No. 25 Arkansas.

The Tigers are 5-17 (2-7 in conference, Tied-11th in the SEC) and currently have a 3-game losing streak, all against ranked teams, including the aforementioned Arkansas game as Missouri led by 13 in the 4th quarter and Arkansas sent the game into overtime as the Razorbacks won 85-81 (OT).

The Bulldogs are 12-10 (3-6 in conference, Tied 8th in the SEC) and are also currently having a 3-game losing streak with all three losses coming against ranked teams as well.

Missouri will be lead by starters Amber Smith and Aijha Blackwell, who are coming off the Arkansas home game with 22 points and 9 rebounds for Smith and 14 points and 8 rebounds for Blackwell, and will get support off the bench from Hayley Frank as she had 14 points against the Razorbacks.

Georgia will be lead by starter Gabby Connally, who averages 12.4 points per game, with fellow starters Que Morrison and Maya Caldwell as Morrison had 18 points and 7 rebounds and Caldwell contributed 12 points in Georgia's road loss at Mississippi State.

Tip-off is at 6:00 pm CT at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens.