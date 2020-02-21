Preview: Missouri at Vanderbilt WBB

By: Ethan Becker, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer
Coach Robin Pingeton

NASHVILLE - The Missouri Tigers are back on the road Thursday night as they try to snatch their seventh win on the season at the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Missouri and Vanderbilt are currently in the same boat as both teams are returning from back-to-back losses, the Tigers lost at LSU and against Florida on Sunday and the Commodores are coming back from a road trip at No. 16 Texas A&M and No. 1 South Carolina, and both boast a conference record of 3-9.

With only four games left in the regular season, both Missouri and Vanderbilt are trying to make a push to not play on the first day of the SEC tournament as they both would like the much-needed first day bye in Greenville, SC.

Missouri will be lead by starters Amber Smith, who had 13 points and 8 rebounds against Florida, and Aijha Blackwell, who had 20 points and 6 rebounds against the Gators on Sunday, with help from freshman Hayley Frank coming off the bench as she had 10 points and 6 rebounds in Sunday's game.

Mariella Fasoula will help try to pull Vanderbilt away from Missouri as she averages nearly 16 points and 7 rebounds per game as a senior and she will be assisted by fellow senior LeaLea Carter and her average of 9 points per game.

Tip-off is at 7:00 p.m. C.T.

