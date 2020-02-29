Preview: Missouri hosts Auburn WBB

2 days 46 minutes 50 seconds ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 4:10:00 PM CST February 27, 2020 in Sports
By: Ethan Becker, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer
Mizzou logo

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers will host the Auburn Tigers for their final home game of the season Thursday night as the season is coming to a close.

Missouri will enter the game with a record of 8-19 (5-9, 11th in the SEC) after coming off back-to-back double-digit wins at Vanderbilt and against Ole Miss on senior night.

Auburn is coming to Columbia with a 9-16 record (3-11, Tied-12th in the SEC) with a 2-game losing streak that is an overtime loss at home to No. 9 Mississippi State and on the road at No. 16 Texas A&M.

Missouri will be lead by starters Amber Smith and Aijha Blackwell as Smtih contributed 11 points to her senior night and Blackwell is coming off a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebound against Ole Miss, and Hayley Frank will be coming off the bench for the Tigers as she had a team-high 22 points against the Rebels.

Starters Daisa Alexander and Unique Thompson will lead Auburn on the floor as Alexander averages 13.3 points per game and had 15 points in the Texas A&M game and Thompson averages a double-double with 16.8 points and 11.8 rebounds per game for the Tigers.

Game tips off at 7:00 p.m. C.T. at Mizzou Arena.

