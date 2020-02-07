Preview: Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues

Blues teammates celebrate after scoring a goal.

ST. LOUIS - The Winnipeg Jets come into St. Louis Thursday night to face the Blues as both teams try to make push for the postseason, but for different reasons.

The Blues are 32-14-8 and are first in the Western conference, coming off a high-scoring shootout at home against Carolina as they defeated the Hurricanes 6-3.

This is their second home game after coming out of a five-game road trip through Colorado and Canada with a 1-4 record that ended with a loss at Winnipeg by a score of 5-2 last Saturday.

The Jets come into the Gateway city with a record of 26-23-5 after losing in overtime at home against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

Winnipeg is currently three spots behind the Calgary Flames for the 2nd wild card spot in the West as the end of the season creeps closer.

The puck drops at 7:00 pm CT at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.