Price throws five-hitter as Tigers top Royals 2-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - David Price took a shutout into the ninth inning before finishing with a five-hitter as the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 Saturday night.

Price (3-1) limited the Royals to four singles until Lorenzo Cain homered with two-out in the ninth spoiled his bid for his second career shutout. Price struck out three and walked none. His only shutout was April 24, 2012, against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Tigers took the lead in the third on Christian Colon's throwing error and Ian Kinsler had an RBI single in the fifth.

Royals right-hander Edinson Volquez (2-3) returned to the rotation after serving a five-game suspension and gave up the two runs and five hits, while walking three and striking out four in six innings.