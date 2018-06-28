PricewaterhouseCoopers official to head Missouri tax agency

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has chosen an official from the accounting firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers to lead Missouri's tax agency.

Greitens said Tuesday that he has appointed Joel Walters to serve as director of the Missouri Department of Revenue.

As a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Walters leads the company's tax practice for foreign businesses that invest in the U.S.

Greitens describes Walters as an "outsider" who has helped businesses around the world understand tax laws "so that they can grow and create jobs." The Republican governor said Walters will be a leader in his effort to make taxes, "simple, fair to everyone, and low."

Walters is both a lawyer and a certified public accountant.

His appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.