Pride Fest offers wide variety of resources for LGBTQ community

COLUMBIA - The MidMO PrideFest held its celebration Saturday by offering a wide range of resources for LGBTQ people.

The 14th annual festival had resource groups from all over the community that shared support options offered in the community.

Some of the resource groups included The Center Project and a medical clinic focused on transgender people.

Another resource at the festival was The Courage Scholarship, which offers college scholarships for LBGTQ high school students all around mid-Missouri.

"We have a rural courage scholarship that we are really proud of, focusing on students in rural areas who don't have an opportunity to be in a community like this and has pride every year," said Peter Adams, who runs the scholarship.

A local high school student who attended the festival said she wasn't aware of the vast amount of places and organizations in mid-Missouri that support LGBTQ people.

"A cool organization that I saw was the religious outreach group, where all the Columbia faith communities came together," Amaya Carson said.

Other organizations included Planned Parenthood, The Counseling Hub, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the MU LGBTQ Resource Center.