Priest Loses License to Teach

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The state revokes the teaching and counselor certificates of James Beine, a former St. Louis-area priest and teacher accused of sexual misconduct. Attorney General Jay Nixon says he filed a complaint with the Missouri State Board of Education in January. Nixon said he based the complaint on Beine's possession of child pornography, his inappropriate sexual contact with a minor, and a review of records in the Archdiocese of St. Louis. The board revoked the certificates October fourth. Beine had lifetime teaching and counseling certificates. Prior convictions in 2003 for sexual misconduct involving a child and possession of child pornography were overturned. The board had removed certificates after the convictions, but had to reinstate them. The January complaint was based on new allegations. He's believed to live in Las Vegas.