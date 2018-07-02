Primary election a week away

COLUMBIA - Missouri voters are a week away from the 2014 primary election.

While in the voting booth, Missourians will choose candidates to represent their party in the November general election.

Although Missouri doesn't require voters to register their party before voting in a primary, voters will have to declare which party's ballot they will vote on when they get to the polls. Voters can choose Democrat, Republican, Constitutional or Libertarian ballots. When checking in on election day, voters must present their voter IDs to poll workers to receive a ballot. If they've lost their voter ID, Missourians can use any of the following:

- Driver's License

- Identification card issued by a state agency. For example, a university employee ID, state employee ID, WIC card, non-driver's ID issued by the Dept. of Revenue, or birth certificate

- Identification card issued by a Missouri institution of higher education, including a university, college, or vocational and technical school

- Passport, Social Security card, Medicaid or Medicare card or any identification issued by the federal government

- A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document that contains your name and address

If voters can't make it out to the polls Tuesday, they can apply to be sent an absentee ballot. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Wednesday at 5 p.m. Voters can request an absentee ballot in person at the Boone County Clerk's office, where they will be able to vote at the same time, if they choose. Anyone wishing to vote by mail must have their ballots notarized.

Voters must be registered with their current address in order to vote. Voters can update their registration and find information on polling locations by checking the Boone County Clerk's website.

One of the more notable primary races is the nomination for the 4th U.S. Congressional district. Incumbent representative Vicky Hartzler will be tested for the Republican nomination by challenger John Webb. There are also several state congressional nominations on the ballot, including incumbent Boone County representative, Caleb Rowden [R].

In addition to candidate nominations, voters will decide on five possible amendments to the state constitution:

- Amendment 1 - The Right to Farm

- Amendment 5 - The Right to Bear Arms

- Amendment 7 - Transportation Sales Tax

- Amendment 8 - Veteran's Lottery Ticket

- Amendment 9 - Online Information Protection

The 2014 primary election will take place next Tuesday, Aug. 5. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.