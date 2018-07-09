Prince planned pop-up concerts in St. Louis this week

ST. LOUIS (AP) — If not for illness, Prince would have performed a surprise set of shows in St. Louis this week.

Instead, St. Louisans are joining the world in mourning the music legend, who died Thursday at his home in Minneapolis. An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

Promoter Steve Litman said Friday that he had been working for weeks to set up two surprise pop-up shows for this past Monday evening at the Fox Theatre. Litman owns his own company and also is executive producer for concerts at the Fox.

Everything was ready for the concerts, including artwork, news releases and tickets that would have gone on sale April 15 for the show planned for three days later.

But Prince was ill last week and decided against the St. Louis shows.