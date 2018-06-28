Princess Diana Exhibit Set to Open in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) - What some people call the most famous dress in the world has arrived in Kansas City.



The wedding dress Diana Spencer wore when she wed Prince Charles in 1981 arrived at Union Station in Kansas City Monday, where it will be the centerpiece of an exhibit about Princess Diana's life. The exhibit, called "Diana, A Celebration," opens Thursday and runs through June 12.



The exhibit, which features gowns, jewelry, tiaras and personal mementos, comes as the world turns its attention to the April 29 wedding of Diana's son, William, to Kate Middleton. Union Station officials say they are hopeful the timing will help draw visitors to the station, which has struggled financially but in February reported that 2010 was its best financial year since the building was restored in 1999.