Princeton student from Missouri among latest Rhodes scholars

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Princeton University student from suburban St. Louis researching nerve regeneration and vaccine production and distribution barriers in Africa has been selected as a Rhodes scholar.

Richard J Lu is among 32 American men and women chosen as Rhodes scholars. The scholarships cover all expenses for two or three years of study at Oxford University starting next October. The recipients were announced early Sunday.

Lu, an aspiring physician from Ballwin, Missouri, plans to study international health, tropical medicine and global health sciences at Oxford. At Princeton, he is majoring in chemistry and pursuing minors in global health and health policy.

Lu wrote in his Rhodes application that he is "driven to go beyond the medicine, to empower all individuals to have access to care."