Principal Among Victims in Conn. Shooting Rampage

NEWTOWN, Conn. - Officials are identifying the principal as one of the victims in the Connecticut elementary school rampage.

Gerald Stomski is the first selectman of Woodbury, Conn. He says police told him that Sandy Hook Elementary Principal Dawn Hochsprung was among the 26 people the gunman shot to death at the school Friday.

He says she was a principal in Woodbury until a few years ago. He says residents were mourning her death.

Stomski says she had "an extremely likable style."

Hochsprung had been principal at Sandy Hook Elementary since 2010. Hochsprung had frequently tweeted photos from her job and wrote upbeat tweets about what was going on at the school.

More hauntingly, several publications report she wrote a letter before the school year outlining new safety measures including locked doors during school hours.