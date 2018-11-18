Principal Hit after Students Dropped Off

It happened just before 8:00 a.m. Several Missouri Highway Patrol troopers responded to the call. The truck knocked down Principal Matt Abernathy but did not hurt him.

"It startled me more than anything," he said. "I laid on the ground for a short second to catch my breath and realize what had happened. After that, I got up and walked around and didn't feel like I was really injured."

But, Cole County R-1 parents don't want to see the same thing happen to a student.

"It's just mass confusion," said Tammy Gilpin-Coplin. "And then, when you add the sun to the confusion, driving is difficult here every morning."

Cole County R-1 Superintendent Richard Morelock says the district will try to improve traffic safety near the school.