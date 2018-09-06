Principal Spots Registered Sex Offender Dropping Off Child

COLUMBIA - A registered sex offender is out of custody Monday after Columbia Police arrested him last week.

The principal of Shepard Elementary called 9-1-1 after spotting Mark Salisbury drop off a child at the school Thursday.

Police arrested Salisbury less than four miles away on Vandiver Drive. Salisbury left jail on bond Friday morning.

Sergeant Joe Bernhard said the child was not in any danger.