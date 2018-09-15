Principal Watches from Iraq as School Gets Gold Star

Kimberly Flowers is the acting principal at Dexter's T.S. Hill Middle School this year until Principal Roger Alsup returns from Iraq.

"We miss him terribly," she said.

Alsup has been helping build schools in Fallujah for the past year.

"He's really not out of the loop, as far as being a principal or working with schools," added Flowers. "He's just temporarily away from us."

But, Alsup seemed a bit closer Thursday, as he watched on satellite while his school received gold star recognition.

"It's pretty huge to be an individual school building, among several thousand in the state, to have reached this level," said Flowers.

T.S. Hill is one of 10 Missouri schools to receive a gold star this year. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education monitored the schools for three years, and awarded gold stars based on their vast improvement or outstanding performance. The process started with reviewing achievement test scores in schools statewide.

Flowers said Alsup is a critical part of the school, so it was important for him to see the award.