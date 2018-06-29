Priority Roads in Columbia Partially Cleared

COLUMBIA - Crews worked overnight to get the streets cleared for the morning commute.

Columbia Public Works says all first and second priority routes have at least one lane open on those routes.

It estimates hundreds of cars remain stalled and abandoned on the roads and advises drivers to use caution.

Steven Sapp of Columbia Public Works says his crews report abandoned cars to law enforcement because it hinders their ability to plow the roads.

Sapp says he anticipates crews will begin plowing residential neighborhoods beginning Friday afternoon.

