Prison Bus Crash

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ROGERSVILLE - Six inmates were sent to a hospital after a bus they were riding in crashed on its way to a work program in Springfield. Rogersville police say no one was seriously hurt. The inmates are imprisoned at the Ozark Correctional Center in Fordland. Police say the crash occurred about 8:45 a.m. at U.S. 60 and Missouri 125 as the bus waited at a stoplight. A tractor-trailer rear-ended the bus and pushed it forward into another 18-wheeler. The accident tied up traffic for four miles.