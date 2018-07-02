Prison Fire

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

POTOSI (AP) - No inmates or staff are injured in an early Friday morning fire at the Potosi Correctional Center. The Potosi Fire Department says the fire broke out at 1a.m. on the roof of a building where meals are prepared. Firefighters were able to put it out in 15 minutes. Damage was minimal. The fire department says workers were making roof repairs and hauling hot tar. The Corrections Department says none of the more than 800 inmates, or staff was injured.