Prison inmate charged in woman's 2001 death

NEOSHO (AP) - A state prison inmate has been charged with murder in the 2001 death of a Missouri woman whose body has never been found.

Newton County prosecutor Jake Skouby charged 56-year-old Mark T. Walsh with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and statutory sodomy in the death of Freida Franks. The Newton County woman disappeared in August 2001. Prosecutors allege she was killed at a campground in Joplin.

The charges were filed in late September after Newton County detective Mike Barnett reviewed the case.

The Neosho Daily News reports a woman told investigators that she was with Franks and Walsh at the campground in 2001, when she was a child. The woman said Franks saw Walsh sexually abusing her and was injured when she tried to stop the abuse.