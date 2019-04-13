Prison inmate sentenced for killing cellmate in 2014

JEFFERSON CITY — An inmate at Jefferson City Correctional Center was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Prosecutors originally sought the death penalty.

Ryan A. Vaught was serving time for armed criminal action and assault when he killed his cellmate, Daniel P. Skipper in February 2014.

He was charged with the killing in June 2014 in a grand jury indictment.

Skipper was serving a sentence for statutory rape and sodomy.