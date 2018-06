Prisoner Information Now Online

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The public can now use the Internet to get information about prisoners around Missouri. They can use a new Web link to find out where prisoners are behind bars and why they're there. Corrections spokesman Brian Hauswirth says the department takes calls every day from people seeking updates on prisoners. The new site is intended to allow people to get that information more quickly and easily. The offender search link can be found under "Quicklinks" at www.doc.mo.gov