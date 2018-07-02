Prisoners and Strays Form Bond

PACIFIC (AP) - The dogs came from the streets. Many were abused, others sick.

They're getting a new lease on life, with the help of a group of Missouri prisoners.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that last week, inmates at Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific met for the first time a group of strays. For the three months, the inmates will train the dogs to make them adoptable.

The Puppies for Parole program has been in place for a few years, but this marks the first time Stray Rescue of St. Louis has participated.

Inmates at the medium-security prison will teach the seven strays basic obedience and socialization skills.