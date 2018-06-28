Pritchett Commits to Cougar Softball Team

COLUMBIA -- Head Columbia College softball coach Wendy Spratt officially announced the signing of Taylor Pritchett to a Letter of Intent to play for the Cougars this season on Wednesday.

Pritchett, a Wardsville, Missouri native, just finished a successful career at Blair Oaks High School and will be a freshman for Columbia this fall. A four time all-state, all-district, all-conference, conference MVP and team MVP recipient, Taylor finished last season with an earned run average of 0.9 on the mound. She added 215 strikeouts and hit .450 at the plate with 20 RBIs, 12 triples and 10 homeruns.

"Taylor is a fierce competitor who will make an immediate impact on the mound and at the plate for the cougars," said Spratt.