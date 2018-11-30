Private funding secured for Bicentennial Bridge

JEFFERSON CITY - Construction can begin on a Bicentennial Bridge linking the Missouri State Capitol Complex to the riverfront at Adrian's Island now because of private funding.

The Jefferson City Area Chamber of Commerce reports that fundraising efforts will continue and public funds previously designated for the project will now be set aside for future maintenance.

The project will connect the City of Jefferson to the waterway, as well as provide pedestrian and bike access to the Missouri River. A transition from the Missouri Veterans Memorial to the island is also included.

The proposed bridge will span 830 feet over the rail lines and slope down to meet the elevated ground on the island. The entire bridge is above the 100-year flood elevation. Users should expect unobstructed sights of the Missouri River, the Capitol Complex, and the waterfront.

Kelsey Brown with the Chamber of Commerce says the proposed project will be completed before the Missouri Bicentennial in 2021.