Private Industry Injury & Illness Down
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - State officials say the total number of nonfatal injuries and illnesses in private industry in Missouri dropped by more than 13 percent in 2006. A study by the state Department of Labor says the rate per hundred workers also dropped by 13 percent.
