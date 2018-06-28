Prized Missouri Recruit Commits to Georgetown

COLUMBIA - Missouri recruit Otto Porter has verbally committed to play at Georgetown next fall. Porter, a 6-9 forward from Scott County Central averaged 30 points per game this season and led Scott County to a third straight Class 1 state title last month at Mizzou Arena.



Porter's high school coach Kenyon Wright confirmed Porter's decision of choosing the Hoyas on Monday. ESPN-U ranked Porter the 31st best high school basketball recruit in the country.



The Tigers still have three scholarships available for the 2011 recruiting class and the NCAA spring signing period begins on Wednesday.