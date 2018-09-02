Pro Food Systems Expands to Create 43 New Jobs

HOLTS SUMMIT - A wholesale food distribution and deli equipment company is expanding business to mid-Missouri and will create 43 new jobs.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) announced today that Pro Food Systems Inc. plans to invest $6 million dollars in the construction of a new and expanded headquarters.

In a press release, Chris Pieper, Acting Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development says, "We are pleased that another homegrown Missouri company like Pro Food Systems is increasing its investment in the Show-Me-State, with plans to create 43 new jobs for hardworking Missourians."

In 2011 and 2012 combined, 46,000 jobs have been created in Missouri.

Pro Food Systems first established the Champs Chicken account in Auxvasse, Mo. in 1999. Champs Chicken is now sold in supermarkets and convenience stores in 29 states. The company's annual revenue for the account exceeds $25 million dollars.

Pro Food Systems' expansion will include the addition of a breading/blending facility, logistics service center and print companies.