Pro Golfers Raise Money for Charity

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, MO -- A small group of golf professionals gathered Monday to play 100 holes of golf at the Osage National Golf Resort to benefit the Gateway Section PGA Foundation.

The foundation has raised about $66 thousand so far this year.

Seventy-five percent of the money from Monday will go directly to the foundation and be distributed to charities across the Gateway PGA Section.

The remaining 25 percent will go towards the PGA Member Education, PGA Tournament Program, and PGA Junior Golf.

"Down here it's near and dear to my heart with junior golf. I've been associated with it about 15 years down here. We deal with about 100 kids each year age eight to 17 and try to teach them life lessons, give them some playing opportunities. We've had a lot of them going on to get scholarships in college and just become great men and women out there. We're trying to help them along and hopefully we can raise some money for them," pro golfer Paul Leahy said.

Cardinals Hall of Fame Former Shortstop Ozzie Smith, president of the foundation, was scheduled to participate, but cancelled his appearance to attend the funeral for Lillian Musial, wife of former Cardinal and Hall of Famer Stan Musial.