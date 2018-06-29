Probation for Dog Fighting

NEW LONDON, Mo. (AP) - A northeast Missouri man has been placed on probation after pleading guilty to dog fighting.

The Hannibal Courier-Post (http://bit.ly/Ybp42e ) reports 28-year-old James Bush pleaded guilty Wednesday in Ralls County Associate Circuit Court to one count of dog fighting. He was originally charged with four counts before reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.

Bush received a three-year suspended sentence and was placed on probation for five years. He is not allowed to own a dog or live at a residence with a dog. He was also fined $3,000.

Bush says the dog fighting took place at his home. Four fights occurred in the garage of the home. Bush told the judge he was promised payment for allowing the fights, but was never paid.