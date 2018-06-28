Probation for Jefferson City man in university lockdown

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Jefferson City man has been placed on unsupervised probation after he pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a 2014 lockdown at central Missouri campus.

Aaron Burns was put on two years of unsupervised probation after he pleaded guilty in Cole County to misdemeanor third-degree assault. He had been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon stemming from a November 2014 incident at Lincoln University in Jefferson City.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that court documents showed witnesses told authorities Burns was on the campus wielding a firearm in November 2014, leading to a lockdown at the school.

Burns also cannot trespass on Lincoln University property or possess firearms.