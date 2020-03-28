Probation Violation Lands KC Man 7 Years in Jail

KANSAS CITY - A 35-year-old Kansas City man whose girlfriend is accused of imprisoning her malnourished daughter in a closet has been ordered to spend seven years in prison for violating terms of probation.

The Kansas City Star reports Marcus Benson pleaded guilty last year to child endangerment after authorities found a 10-year-old girl in a Kansas City apartment. She weighed 32 pounds, less than half the average weight for her age.

Benson told police he hadn't seen the girl in about a year, but prosecutors said he had regular contact with her and knew about the abuse.

Benson agreed to a seven-year prison term if he violated terms of probation, which required him to stay away from children younger than 17. Prosecutors say he was around a friend's children in April.