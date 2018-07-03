Process rules debate of Missouri learning goals

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Concerns about the process of reviewing Missouri's education standards for elementary and secondary schools are dominating public debate on the issue.

Some parents and educators complained to the State Board of Education at a Monday hearing about the role of politics in outlining learning goals for children.

Missouri currently uses the national Common Core benchmarks for what students should learn in each grade.

But legislation passed in May requires work groups to review Missouri's education standards. The goal of some lawmakers was to replace the Common Core.

On Monday, some residents and work group members criticized the education department's involvement in the review process. Others advised against using too many standardized tests and encouraged reviewers to think of ways to prepare students for the future.