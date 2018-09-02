Production to Resume at Northern Missouri Creamery

JEFFERSON CITY - Officials are allowing production to resume at a northern Missouri creamery that produced cheese contaminated with E. coli.



The Missouri Department of Agriculture says the plant license for Homestead Creamery of Jamesport was reinstated following an inspection this week.



Missouri health officials said three people became sick after consuming cheese the creamery made with unpasteurized cow's milk. All three people have recovered.



Officials announced earlier this month that a 250-pound batch of Flory's Favorite cheese was being pulled from stores. The 60-day aged cheese is labeled as "Packed On 210."



It was sold at the Homestead Creamery facility in Jamesport. It also may have been sold by HyVee grocery stores in Liberty and Trenton, Benedict Builders' Farm in Knob Noster and Milton Creamery in Milton, Iowa.