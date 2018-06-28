Profilet's Picks

Jefferson City (3-1) over Rock Bridge (1-3)

Rockhurst (4-0) over Hickman (3-1)

Lebanon (3-1) over Camdenton (3-1)

Helias (4-0) over St. Charles (1-3)

Moberly (4-0) over Marshall (2-2)

Mexico (2-2) over Kirksville (0-4)

Centralia (4-0) over Palmyra (3-1)

Warsaw (4-0) over Eldon (1-3)

Fulton (4-0) over Hannibal (1-3)

Southern Boone (1-3) over South Callaway (1-3)

Blair Oaks (2-2) over Osage (2-2)

Bowling Green (3-1) over North Callaway (3-1)

Wright City (1-3) over Versailles (1-3)

Montgomery County (3-1) over Van-Far (0-4)

Monroe City (3-1) over Macon (3-1)

Tipton (4-0) over Cole Camp (1-3)