Program Helps Reduce Electronic Pollution

About 40% of the heavy metals like lead or mercury that contaminate landfills come from electronics. Any device with a plug or batteries can be recycled. However some items may require a disposal fee. In Columbia, you can recycle electronics at Mid-MO Recycling at 6104 Brown Station Rd. The phone number there is (573)474-8877. In Fulton, you can drop off electronics at Kingdom Projects at 2611 N. Bluff St. Their phone number is (573)642-7333.