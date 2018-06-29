Program provides apartments for homeless vets in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A new program in St. Louis places homeless veterans into furnished apartments, an effort to both get them off the street and help them turn their lives around.

The effort will serve as a pilot program for possible use in other cities. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that it launched Wednesday.

The program is mainly funded by a one-year $750,000 Department of Housing and Urban Development "rapid housing" grant.

About 50 homeless veterans were on hand as Mayor Francis Slay spoke at a news conference in the morning. Within hours, many of them were in apartments.

The effort focuses on the "chronically homeless." Census figures show 112 chronically homeless people in St. Louis, 50 of them veterans.