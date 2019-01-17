Program to give computers to low-income families; applications open

COLUMBIA - Applications are now available for a giveaway designed to provide computers for low-income families.

The city relinquishes about 40 or so computers every year, and they make them available to people in the community who need one.

Applicants chosen will receive a towers desktop computer, complete with the monitor, keyboard, and mouse.

The applications for Homes for Computers are being take at the Voluntary Action Center.

Executive Director Nick Foster said there are a few qualifications that must be met during the application process.

"You have to be a resident of Columbia, and you also have to have a school-aged child in the home. You also have to meet the qualifications we have for all of our services," he said.

Qualifications also include having an income at or below 200% of federal poverty guidelines, and entire household must show ID.

Christy Lowe, VAC social services provider and program coordinator, said applications are coming in slowly but surely.

"This week we have seen two people come in for Homes for Computers, usually the first week starts off a little more slowly, and then it kind of amps up as we get into the end of January and early February."

Applications close on Feb. 15, and chosen families will be informed the following week. The Downtown Optimist Club, a partner of VAC, will be distributing the computers Feb. 23.