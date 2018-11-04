Program to prepare students for workforce in works

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — A new program that would help students prepare for the workforce is up for consideration in the St. Joseph School District.

The News-Press Now reports that the program would create curriculum based on a partnership between local businesses and the education community, putting high school students in professional environments.

The program is tentatively named the Pony Express Center for Applied Professional Studies, or CAPS.

Marlie Williams is assistant superintendent of academic and education services. She outlined the program for the Missouri Board of Education this week. Williams says she wants to get CAPS started before 2017-2018 school year, which would require a pilot program with a handful of students.

She says the next step is to reach out to local businesses that would want to accommodate students.