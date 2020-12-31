COLUMBIA - Some locals are wondering how they are going to pay their utility bills. With temperatures dropping below freezing, the costs of utilities increase.
The Missouri Public Service Commission states that from November 1 to March 31 customers are to not be disconnected under certain conditions from their natural gas and electric utilities.
Those who qualify for the Cold Weather Rule are placed on a lenient payment term to avoid their utilities from being shut off.
Programs such as CMCA's Weatherization Assistance Program helps low-income families save money by helping them conserve energy during the winter months. Central Missouri Community Action also provides an Energy Assistance Program that assists families with their energy costs.
Weatherization program manager John Cockendolpher says sealing the house tighter and adding insulation is what weatherizes the house.
"When we can improve your house through weatherization and improve the efficiency of the appliances," Cockendolpher said. "We're going to lower your utility bills. Also in the meantime making your house more comfortable and safer."
Renters are also able to receive assistance with the approval of their landlord.
Those who need assistance can apply on the Central Missouri Community action website.