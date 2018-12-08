Progress in Ferguson, but much work remains, lawyers say

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The city of Ferguson, Missouri, is making progress on reforms, but attorneys for both sides say much work remains to meet the requirements of an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Ferguson reached a settlement with the Justice Department earlier this year aimed at resolving problems in the St. Louis suburb's criminal justice system that came to light during protests following the shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown by a Ferguson police officer in 2014.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Jared Hasten, an attorney representing Ferguson, said at a federal court hearing Wednesday that improvements have been made.

Christy E. Lopez of the Justice Department praised the selection of the team monitoring progress. But she says Ferguson needs to hire a full-time compliance coordinator.