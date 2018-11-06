Progress Made but More Needed, King Day Crowd Told

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Hundreds gather in St. Louis to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s fight for equality, even as disparities still exist.

King's life was celebrated Monday at the Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis, the same building where slaves waged a legal battle for freedom more than 160 years ago.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that speakers cited progress, but said disparities in education, jobs and poverty based on race still remain.

The crowd in the rotunda at the historic building was among the largest in several years, spilling out onto Market Street. After hearing speeches, the crowd marched through downtown to an interfaith service at Powell Hall.