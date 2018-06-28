Progressive Party Approved for November Ballot

The Progressive Party says it has been approved by the secretary of state to field candidates in six races this fall. The party had to submit more than ten-thousand petition signatures to make the ballot. Party organizers say they are affiliated with the Green Party of the United States. The Democrat, Republican and Libertarian parties all have automatic spots on the Missouri ballot based on the number of votes their candidates received in the last general election. The Progressive Party candidate for U.S. Senate is Lydia Lewis of St. Louis. Its auditor candidate is Terry Bunker of Kansas City.