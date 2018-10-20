Project Homeless Connect provides care for Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - For the fourth consecutive year, Project Homeless Connect provided services Friday for people who are experiencing homelessness in the community.

Project Homeless Connect is a day out of the year where low-income and homeless people can get certain services done for free. Three churches - First United Methodist Church, First Baptist Church and First Christian Church - hosted the event.

People can get things done that they normally can't because of the cost. Some of the services include:

Flu Shots

Pregnancy Testing

Haircuts

Showers

Clothes shopping

Laundry

Bus Passes

Additionally, there is free transportation to get the people to the churches. Volunteer Amy Rogers said this event helps the whole community.

"The people that come here are sometimes nervous and scared," Rogers said. "But once they start talking with us and get food and other services, it brings smiles to their faces."

Organizer of Project Homeless Connect, Kristen Hilty has been a part of the project since the very beginning and loves every part of it.

"It's really heartwarming to see that a lot of people get things done today, that they've been waiting or putting off for a long time because they didn't have the funds to pay for it," Hilty said.

All of the people working the project were volunteers and students across the community.

Both Hilty and Rogers said this day is a way to give back to the community and help combat the amount of people that are going through this tough time.