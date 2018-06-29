Project Open Vault Shows Increased Spending on Political Ads

COLUMBIA - The Missouri primary election is over and Project Open Vault is crunching the figures to see just how much candidates and special interest groups spent on mid-Missouri television advertising.

Project Open Vault is a collaboration between KOMU TV-8, KBIA 91.3, Newsy.com and the Columbia Missourian. The project aims to analyze spending by political candidates through a continuously-updated database and an analysis of advertisements that ran in mid-Missouri television markets. The projects findings this year show an increase in outside groups dumping money into tight state races, like the Republican candidates battling for the GOP Senate nomination.

In total, Project Open Vault showed candidates and political organizations ran 4,430 minutes of political advertising on mid-Missouri television stations, which adds up to $2,427,569 spent on adds between mid-March and the end of July. This is how it breaks down for candidate spending:

For Lt. Governor:

Brad Lager (R): $139,975

Peter Kinder (R): $85,145

For Governor:

Dave Spence (R): $82,863

Jay Nixon (D): $0 For Attorney General: Chris Koster (D): $46,600