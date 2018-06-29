Project seeks to help East African refugees find health care

2 years 3 weeks 1 day ago Monday, June 06 2016 Jun 6, 2016 Monday, June 06, 2016 5:19:00 PM CDT June 06, 2016 in News
By: Corey Miller, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - A program through MU Health Care and various community organizations is helping to bridge the gap between East African refugees and access to health care.

Kristin Sohl, Child Health Department Advocacy Director, said the project could have an important impact.

"We recently were awarded a grant that allowed us to expand our curriculum around advocacy training, and then also leverage some of that funding to do a small project," Sohl said. "That project was a partnership between many members of the community and specifically targets refugee families. In Columbia, we have quite a few refugee families particularly from East Africa. These families come to us having experienced significant trauma and many of the have a hard time interacting or accessing care through our health systems."

The grant will mainly be focused on helping East African refugee children by informing families on the best options for care.

Grant Coordinator Megan Gore said this group of children has a need for unique care.

"We're seeing that there's a large amount of stress among the children in any refugee population and there's not always enough clinicians specialized in dealing with those types of symptoms like PTSD, anxiety and depression in a culture they may have never experienced," Gore said.

Sohl said refugee families face a far different reality from that of average citizens.

"Many of us take for granted, the ease of access and understandings we have of child health," Sohl said. "When our child gets sick, we know where to go. When our child gets hurt, we know where to go. But, when you are transported literally from a different country under very traumatic circumstances into the middle of America, it is very overwhelming."

Sohl said many refugees struggle with the basics, like knowing where they can go in case of an emergency.

"What we've learned is that many of these families come here and don't know where to go," Sohl said. "They don't know about South Providence Pediatrics, they don't know about Tiger Pediatrics, they don't know whether to go to urgent care or the emergency room."

Many East African children frequent Granny's House, an after school program aimed at nurturing children in public housing. Granny's House founder Pam Ingram said the amount of refugee children in Columbia has only increased over the years.

"At Granny's House they started coming maybe 9 or 10 years ago, and since that time our enrollment has transitioned to being about 70-80 percent refugee children," Ingram said.

MU Health said the grant will be able to impact around 100 refugee children, coming from Eritrean, Somalian, Congolese and Ethiopian communities in Columbia.

Ingram said most people don't know the kind of hardships many of these children have been through.

"We all look at people's lives through the lens that we have," Ingram said. "Our lens is formed by our education, our culture, our upbringing, our parents and I think it's critical that not just doctors, but everyone really understand what some of these kids have been through."

Sohl said this program would help bridge the gap many refugees often confront when seeking care.

"What we felt like was important was to get our child health residents up to speed," Sohl said. "So when a child or family came to them from a refugee community our residents were equipped and ready to be culturally sensitive and culturally appropriate with those families."

Ingram said bringing these two groups together is important to developing a relationship of understanding.

"If you grew up in a village, and you have not gone to a doctor in your native country, it'd be kind of a scary place," Ingram said. "They all have these white coats and everyone looks so serious. So anything you can do to bring them together in a social, non-intimidating setting would be really good."

Sohl said the early components of the project will be a "lend-and-learn" library where families can check out developmentally appropriate toys for children to use, and informal meetings between East African refugee families and health care providers. 

More News

Grid
List

Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tens of thousands are without power in sweltering heat after a storm hit the St. Louis... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 8:15:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:21:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Rock Island Trail organizers meet with Columbia officials
Rock Island Trail organizers meet with Columbia officials
COLUMBIA - City officials in Columbia are hoping to cash in on a new trail that will cross the entire... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:02:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
COLUMBIA - Fourth of July travels may be a little more expensive this coming week. According to Gasbuddy, a smartphone... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MU responds to discrimination lawsuit by former track coach
UPDATE: MU responds to discrimination lawsuit by former track coach
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri sent a statement to KOMU 8 News on Friday in response to a lawsuit... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 84°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
10am 88°
11am 90°
12pm 93°
1pm 95°