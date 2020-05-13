Projected State Surplus Rises

1 decade 2 years 10 months ago Monday, July 09 2007 Jul 9, 2007 Monday, July 09, 2007 3:16:18 PM CDT July 09, 2007 in News
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Higher-than-expected tax revenue and lower-than-expected spending are creating a surplus for state government. Budget officials say the state could have a 320 million dollar surplus for the fiscal year that started July First. That's up from a $200 million surplus that had been assumed when lawmakers passed the budget two months ago. The growth in the surplus largely is due to two factors. First, state revenue grew by about $90 million more than expected in the fiscal year that ended June 30. And second, state agencies spent less money than expected during the past fiscal year.

