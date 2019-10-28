Prolonged Missouri River flooding could last all winter

5 hours 41 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, October 28 2019 Oct 28, 2019 Monday, October 28, 2019 1:40:00 PM CDT October 28, 2019 in News
By: The Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Flooding along the Missouri River has stretched on for seven months in places and could endure through the winter, leaving some Upper Midwest farmland and possibly some homes encased in ice.

There are several reasons for the flooding, including high levels along the river, saturated ground and broken levees. And with the forecasters predicting a wetter-than-normal winter, it's possible the flooding could continue in some places all the way until spring, when the normal flood season begins.

"There's no end in sight. None at all," said Tom Bullock, who hasn't been able to live in his northwestern Missouri home since March because floodwaters cut off access to it.

In Missouri's Holt County, where Bullock serves as emergency management director, roughly 30,000 acres (12,140 hectares) of the 95,000 acres (38,445 hectares) that flooded last spring remain underwater, and at least some of that floodwater is likely to freeze in place this winter.

Similar conditions exist in places along the lower Missouri River, where broken levees will likely take several years to repair.

Nearly every levee in Holt County has multiple breaches and many haven't even been examined yet. Repairs aren't likely to start on most of the area's levees until next year, Bullock said.

One key contributor to the flooding is that the river remains high because the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is still releasing massive amounts of water from upstream dams to clear space in the reservoirs to handle next spring's flooding.

The Corps said it has been releasing more than twice the normal amount of water from most of the dams along the river and will likely continue at that pace into mid-December.

This year has been exceptionally wet in the Missouri River basin, and the amount of water flowing down the river through the year is expected to match the 2011 record of 61 million acre-feet (75.24 billion cubic meters). That is why the releases must remain high until the river freezes over in winter.

Other rivers and lakes in the region are also swollen.

"I have never seen the water anywhere near this in the fall," said Bill Anderson, who lives near the James in Montpelier, North Dakota. "If we get a bunch of snow, it's not going to be pretty."

Officials are also closely watching Lake Andes, which is the largest natural water body in South Dakota and has been overflowing for months. The lake borders the Yankton Sioux Indian Reservation and is located near the Missouri River and Fort Randall Dam.

At this point, any significant rain or snow in the region could lead to new flooding because the soil is too saturated to absorb most of it and many rivers are high, according to the National Weather Service.

"It wouldn't take a big precipitation event to renew the flooding in places," said Kevin Low, a weather service hydrologist at the Missouri River Basin River Forecast Center.

That's bad news for farmers such as Gene Walter, whose low-lying land north of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was underwater for most of this year. Walter still can't work on most of his land because even though the floodwaters have partly receded, it is still too muddy.

Crop insurance will give Walter about 75 percent of his normal income, but this year has been full of additional expenses related to flood damage, so "the financial drain has been unbelievable," Walter said.

"We're just tired, he said. "We've been beat up so much. We're just tired."

More News

Grid
List

Final week to visit local pumpkin patches
Final week to visit local pumpkin patches
BOONVILLE - Time is running out to go pick your pumpkins for the rest of the Fall season! Local pumpkin... More >>
43 minutes ago Monday, October 28 2019 Oct 28, 2019 Monday, October 28, 2019 6:38:00 PM CDT October 28, 2019 in News

Two families bringing new flavors to Columbia
Two families bringing new flavors to Columbia
COLUMBIA - Two new family oriented businesses in Columbia hope to bring new flavors to the community. Paleteria El... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, October 28 2019 Oct 28, 2019 Monday, October 28, 2019 5:09:25 PM CDT October 28, 2019 in News

Blue ribbon panel on Missouri hyperloop project presents their plan
Blue ribbon panel on Missouri hyperloop project presents their plan
COLUMBIA — Missouri House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, and members of a special blue ribbon panel on the Missouri Hyperloop... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, October 28 2019 Oct 28, 2019 Monday, October 28, 2019 4:36:00 PM CDT October 28, 2019 in News

Hearing begins on fate of Missouri's lone abortion clinic
Hearing begins on fate of Missouri's lone abortion clinic
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Patient safety at Missouri's only abortion clinic is the point of contention at a state... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, October 28 2019 Oct 28, 2019 Monday, October 28, 2019 3:12:00 PM CDT October 28, 2019 in News

Women eSports athletes discuss prejudice in gaming culture
Women eSports athletes discuss prejudice in gaming culture
COLUMBIA - Market data by Statista shows the number of women in gaming is steadily rising. In 2006, female gamers... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, October 28 2019 Oct 28, 2019 Monday, October 28, 2019 3:00:00 PM CDT October 28, 2019 in News

CPS announces STEM exchange program with Japan
CPS announces STEM exchange program with Japan
COLUMBIA - A Columbia delegation recently returned from a week-long trip to Columbia's Japanese sister city, Hakusan City. Among... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, October 28 2019 Oct 28, 2019 Monday, October 28, 2019 2:41:00 PM CDT October 28, 2019 in News

Officer discharges Taser on partner while arresting suspect
Officer discharges Taser on partner while arresting suspect
COLUMBIA - During an attempt to take a suspect into custody a Columbia Police Officer misfired his Taser and hit... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, October 28 2019 Oct 28, 2019 Monday, October 28, 2019 2:24:00 PM CDT October 28, 2019 in News

Prolonged Missouri River flooding could last all winter
Prolonged Missouri River flooding could last all winter
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Flooding along the Missouri River has stretched on for seven months in places and could endure... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, October 28 2019 Oct 28, 2019 Monday, October 28, 2019 1:40:00 PM CDT October 28, 2019 in News

911 service disrupted in Boone County
911 service disrupted in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY - A cut CenturyLink fiber caused a potential 911 service disruption Monday, according to Boone County Joint Communications.... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, October 28 2019 Oct 28, 2019 Monday, October 28, 2019 12:33:00 PM CDT October 28, 2019 in News

Husband of missing woman drove in remote MidMo before reporting disappearance
Husband of missing woman drove in remote MidMo before reporting disappearance
BOONE COUNTY - Joseph Elledge has officially been charged with child abuse while police continue to investigative the disappearance of... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, October 28 2019 Oct 28, 2019 Monday, October 28, 2019 12:29:00 PM CDT October 28, 2019 in News

Columbia's new adult high school is open for business
Columbia's new adult high school is open for business
COLUMBIA - Adults who did not receive a high school diploma will now have the opportunity. The MERS Goodwill... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, October 28 2019 Oct 28, 2019 Monday, October 28, 2019 3:36:00 AM CDT October 28, 2019 in News

Coach Cuonzo Martin joins Sports Xtra to talk border war renewal
Coach Cuonzo Martin joins Sports Xtra to talk border war renewal
COLUMBIA — Missouri Basketball Coach Cuonzo Martin stopped by Sports Xtra with Chris Gervino to talk about the Tigers upcoming... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 8:50:00 PM CDT October 27, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Tracking Halloween winter weather
UPDATE: Tracking Halloween winter weather
COLUMBIA - The first snowflakes of the season may arrive in mid-Missouri this week. There are many factors to consider... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 8:00:00 PM CDT October 27, 2019 in Weather

Local eSports experts speak to concerns and skepticism
Local eSports experts speak to concerns and skepticism
COLUMBIA — eSports is experiencing a season of unprecedented growth. Some experts predict it will exceed a global market value... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 6:47:00 PM CDT October 27, 2019 in News

Neighbors react to missing woman's husband arrest
Neighbors react to missing woman's husband arrest
COLUMBIA - Neighbors said they are shocked after a missing Columbia woman's husband, Joseph Elledge, was arrested for abuse or... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 5:11:00 PM CDT October 27, 2019 in News

Columbia city council candidates can file to run this week
Columbia city council candidates can file to run this week
COLUMBIA — Tuesday marks the first day candidates can file a petition to run for Ward 1 or Ward 5... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 4:28:00 PM CDT October 27, 2019 in News

Howloween raises money and awareness for adoptable dogs
Howloween raises money and awareness for adoptable dogs
COLUMBIA - Paws 4 A Cause hosted a Howloween Trick and Treat Spectacular at Stephen’s Lake Park on Sunday. ... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 4:03:00 PM CDT October 27, 2019 in Continuous News

Boone County drug take back event nets over 800 pounds of drugs
Boone County drug take back event nets over 800 pounds of drugs
COLUMBIA — Boone County's prescription drug take back event collected 853 pounds of medication over the weekend, the fourth largest... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 3:57:00 PM CDT October 27, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 50°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
8pm 47°
9pm 47°
10pm 45°
11pm 43°