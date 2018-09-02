Prom Weekend Brings Worries

Iseah Bentley is looking forward to his prom.

"I'm just gonna be chilling in a banging tuxedo, lime green, actually lavender and white, pinstripe," said Bentley.

R ock Bridge High School will host prom on May 5 while facing the challenge of keeping prom attendees safe and away from alcohol.

"I think students look at it as, 'it's my prom so I just want to do whatever i can to have fun at my prom,'" said Bentley.

At Rock Bridge, faculty and staff are trying to find ways to bring the message home to the students, like bringing in guest speakers who've been directly affected. One speaker provided a prime example of what can happen to students who drink and drive.

"He was in a car accident, he had been drinking, and then he has been wheelchair-bound since that time," said Kathy Ritter of Rock Bridge.

Ritter and others have warned students what will happen if they're caught drinking.

"They will receive punishment. They will be suspended from school, and that includes prom, and so they risk missing their senior activities," said Ritter.

A deterrent Ritter hopes will work.

"I think that people should just, if they want to drink, do it outside of a school event," said Bentley.

Bentley says he won't drink and drive tomorrow night and hopes to have fond memories of his senior prom.

Both Rock Bridge and Hickman High Schools will be holding their proms Saturday night.